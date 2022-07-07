Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 180,314 shares.The stock last traded at $12.44 and had previously closed at $12.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $840.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.76 million. Analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.