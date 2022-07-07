Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Update

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 342,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

CCU stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $840.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 211,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 68,406 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

