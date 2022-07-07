Comparing Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 1.05% 2.81% 0.61% Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Switch and Direct Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 11 3 0 2.21 Direct Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Switch currently has a consensus price target of $30.48, suggesting a potential downside of 9.62%. Direct Digital has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 358.02%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Switch.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Switch and Direct Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $592.04 million 13.93 $5.41 million $0.04 842.96 Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.10 N/A N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital.

Summary

Switch beats Direct Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Direct Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

