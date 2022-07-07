Compass Point Trims OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Target Price to $63.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Compass Point to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OMF. Citigroup decreased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.58.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in OneMain by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

