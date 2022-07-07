Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.33

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.33 and traded as high as $32.48. Computer Programs and Systems shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 63,464 shares.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $479.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $32,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $192,335.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,675 shares of company stock valued at $407,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $5,056,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

