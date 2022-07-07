ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,822 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $447,081,000 after buying an additional 239,270 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $378,078,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

