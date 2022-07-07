Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,703. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.