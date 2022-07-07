Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.69. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.