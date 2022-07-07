Contrasting System1 (NYSE:SST) & Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for System1 and Outbrain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 0 0 2.00 Outbrain 0 0 3 0 3.00

System1 presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.72%. Outbrain has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 235.92%. Given Outbrain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outbrain is more favorable than System1.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Outbrain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares System1 and Outbrain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A Outbrain $1.02 billion 0.29 $10.99 million ($0.30) -17.20

System1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outbrain.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -39.62% -7.99% Outbrain -0.16% 10.87% 2.77%

Summary

Outbrain beats System1 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1 (Get Rating)

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Outbrain (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

