Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.01291667 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00034234 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars.

