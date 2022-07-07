Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros (NASDAQ:CRZN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZN. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth $776,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

