Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 33,874 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 685.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tobam boosted its position in Mondelez International by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 155,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

