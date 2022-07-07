Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $254,281,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $5,381,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $3,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

