Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 7,825 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $145.79 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

