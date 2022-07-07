Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 506.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $99.02 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $92.78 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.93.

