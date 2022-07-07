Cosmos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $490.92 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $490.92 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.53 or 0.00044086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.99 or 0.99610273 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

