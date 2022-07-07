Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $41.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

