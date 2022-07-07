Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Credit Suisse Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

NYSE CS opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.71%.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

