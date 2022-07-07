Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.15

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 17866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEQP. US Capital Advisors upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -204.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 33,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

