CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 9.5%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) was up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $69.86. Approximately 71,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,593,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.91.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

