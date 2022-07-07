Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CRON stock opened at C$3.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 25.11 and a current ratio of 26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.35. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.76.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

