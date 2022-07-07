CRYPTO20 Market Cap Tops $700,128.12 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $700,128.12 and approximately $87.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

C20 is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,401,532 coins. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

