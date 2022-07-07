Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up to $12.93

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $13.21. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 647 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.
In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 sold 29,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $385,203.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,986,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $394,824.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,305,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,180 shares of company stock worth $3,507,707 in the last ninety days. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,842,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,879,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
