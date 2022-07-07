Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up to $12.93

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $13.21. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 647 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. Equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 sold 29,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $385,203.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,986,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $394,824.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,305,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,180 shares of company stock worth $3,507,707 in the last ninety days. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,842,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,879,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.