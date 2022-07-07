Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CUBI traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $35.47. 2,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,908. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 39.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 62.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

