Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 9.1% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.42 and last traded at $73.10. 20,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,959,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

DQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.03.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 77.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 117,220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 54.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

