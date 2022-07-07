Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.32. 3,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,369,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Specifically, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,684,638 shares in the company, valued at $160,269,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,882 shares of company stock worth $1,117,840. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAWN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

