Decentraland (MANA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Billion

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $216.82 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004249 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,981.36 or 1.00002118 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,629,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,849,216,541 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

