DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $444.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000657 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002233 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,697,075 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

