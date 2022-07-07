Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $342.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cowen from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.71.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $10.17 on Thursday, hitting $299.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,001. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

