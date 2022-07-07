Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS) vs. LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Head to Head Contrast

Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS – Get Rating) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Defense Technology Systems has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Defense Technology Systems and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A LG Display 3.58% 7.37% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Defense Technology Systems and LG Display’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LG Display $26.08 billion N/A $1.20 billion $1.34 4.51

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than Defense Technology Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of LG Display shares are held by institutional investors. 71.0% of Defense Technology Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Defense Technology Systems and LG Display, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Defense Technology Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A LG Display 4 1 1 0 1.50

Summary

LG Display beats Defense Technology Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Defense Technology Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Defense Technology Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions. Its services includes Defense, Intelligence, Defense Systems & Software, Healthcare IT Solutions and National Services. The company was founded on January 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

LG Display Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It operates in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Poland, and other European countries. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

