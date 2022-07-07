Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Down 2%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating) shares were down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.86. Approximately 167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17.

Get Democracy International Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Democracy International Fund stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 10.82% of Democracy International Fund worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Democracy International Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democracy International Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.