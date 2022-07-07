Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 7.4%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. 42,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,069,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $817.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

