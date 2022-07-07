Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 7.4%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. 42,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,069,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
Separately, TD Securities upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $817.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
