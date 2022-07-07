DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $25.57 on Thursday. DENSO has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). DENSO had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Analysts expect that DENSO will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

