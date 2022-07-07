Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $37.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $854,000. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

