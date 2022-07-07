Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,505.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,924.93.

CMG stock opened at $1,342.33 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,327.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,467.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

