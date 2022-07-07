Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €8.68 ($9.04) and last traded at €8.59 ($8.94). 274,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.55 ($8.91).

PBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.54) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.54) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.70.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

