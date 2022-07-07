Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPSGY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($66.31) to €52.00 ($54.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.13) to €74.00 ($77.08) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($65.83) to €56.70 ($59.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.19. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.4316 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

