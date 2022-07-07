Dev Protocol Price Tops $0.23 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $254,087.81 and approximately $360.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.