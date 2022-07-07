DEXTools Trading Up 20.4% This Week (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,964.15 or 0.98428000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,799,760 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

