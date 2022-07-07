DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $147.00

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.84), with a volume of 308496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.85).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.45) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.94) to GBX 280 ($3.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £396.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.21.

In related news, insider Loraine Martins bought 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.18 ($12,107.27).

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.