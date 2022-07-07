Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 8% Higher

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.57. 97,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,556,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

