DigitalBits Hits Market Cap of $48.02 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $48.02 million and $1.52 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00211980 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001089 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.00391060 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

