Dinesh M. Kumar Sells 16,317 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 16,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $202,493.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,283,537.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.