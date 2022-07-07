DinoSwap Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, DinoSwap has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $182,723.60 and $17,284.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00120954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00765585 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00033188 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 151,492,221 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

