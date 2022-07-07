Dogey-Inu (DINU) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Dogey-Inu has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $6,193.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.01291667 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136920 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002281 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016580 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00034219 BTC.
