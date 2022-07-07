Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $23.48

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.48, but opened at $24.86. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 47 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $929.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 68.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

