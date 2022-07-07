Dover (NYSE:DOV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.67.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $123.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39. Dover has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

