Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Downing One VCT’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DDV1 remained flat at $GBX 58.50 ($0.71) during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.36. Downing One VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 61 ($0.74). The company has a market cap of £105.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 835.71.

About Downing One VCT

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

