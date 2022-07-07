Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$297.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.40 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.
DCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.90.
DCT stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $50.90.
In related news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
