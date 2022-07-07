Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$297.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.40 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

DCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.90.

DCT stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

