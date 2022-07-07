Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.27

Shares of Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 14200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of C$114.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.49.
About Dundee (TSE:DC.A)
Read More
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.